Irene, 86, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 in her home in Charlotte. She was surrounded by her loving family who will miss her every day.



Born March 21, 1933 in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Adele Pryor. Irene graduated from Oswego High School in 1950 and received a teaching degree from Oswego College. She taught first grade for several years, only leaving this profession to raise a family and support her late husband, Donald W. Miller, in creating Miller Homes.



Irene loved her family and was a constant source of support for her many friends through the years. She had an adventurous spirit, enjoying travel and new experiences.



She became a Real Estate agent in the 1980's, and while selling a house, met the late John H. Schumacher, an equal adventurer, who won her heart.



She is survived by her brother; Frank Pryor of Mexico, NY; four children; Bret Schumacher of Chapel Hill, NC, Alan Miller of Charlotte, NC, Tim Miller(Pamela) of Hastings, NY, and Susan Miller Leary (Rich) of Winston Salem, NC; nine beloved grandchildren; Matthew Curtis, Kayleigh Wachtel, Dustin Miller, Cassandra Vinette, Shannon Booth, Kyle Miller, Jessica Leary, Peter Leary, and Richard Leary; five great grandchildren; Alyssa Vinette, Daniel Vinette, Paxton Curtis, Grady Curtis, and Lilly Claudio.



She was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Pryor, and two sisters Ethel Warren and Adele Lamb.



Irene will be cremated and interred with her husband John at the Riverside Cemetery in Oswego, NY.



A celebration of life will be held in July in NY.



