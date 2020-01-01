Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Jacobs Jamison. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Jacobs Jamison, of Mint Hill, NC, went to be with her Lord Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was 87 years old.



Born October 13, 1932 in Robeson County, NC, she was the middle child of three children born to the late Horace Jacobs and Julia Mae Deese Jacobs. She retired from Delmar Studios in 1989 and then worked at Lebanon Road Elementary School retiring after 25 years in 2018. Irene loved to crotchet and spend time with her family and friends. She went to her High School reunion annually for the last 69 years and loved traveling. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, David Lee Jamison; brothers Robert Earl Jacobs and Dearl Dean Jacobs.



Surviving are three daughters, Vea Cornwell and husband, Richard, Annetta Stansel and husband, Mike, and Pamela Clark and husband, Thomas; four grandchildren, Maria McKinney and husband, Mark, Julia Lang and husband, Matt, David Cornwell and Gini Clark; and two great-grandchildren, Rena and Waylon McKinney.



Friends and family are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First Baptist of Indian Trail with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.



Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Indian Trial, 732 Indian Trail-Fairview Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079.



