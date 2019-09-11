Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Kelley Kehoe. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Irene Kelley Kehoe, 91, of Southminster Retirement Community, Charlotte, wife of the late Martin T. Kehoe, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home.



Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward Patrick Kelley and Ruth Crane Kelley. She was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose, Albany, New York and a Registered Nurse.



Mrs. Kehoe was an Emeritus member of the Mint Museum Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and St. Gabriel Women's Club.



Irene was a beautiful, dynamic woman who was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Surviving are her son, Thomas M. Kehoe and his wife Jennie M. Kehoe of Charlotte; her daughter, Patrice I. Kehoe and husband W.C. Richardson and their three children: Eva, Will and Anna Richardson of University Park, MD; her daughter, Kathleen A. Kehoe of Charlotte; and her son, James R. Kehoe and his wife Lisa K. Kehoe and their two daughters, Olivia and Grace of Charlotte. Also, several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin T. Kehoe and her son, John E. Kehoe.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, with Father Frank O'Rourke, Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 prior to mass. Interment in the church columbarium will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southminster Foundation, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or Holy Angels, 6000 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.



Condolences may be offered at





Mrs. Irene Kelley Kehoe, 91, of Southminster Retirement Community, Charlotte, wife of the late Martin T. Kehoe, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home.Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward Patrick Kelley and Ruth Crane Kelley. She was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose, Albany, New York and a Registered Nurse.Mrs. Kehoe was an Emeritus member of the Mint Museum Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and St. Gabriel Women's Club.Irene was a beautiful, dynamic woman who was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Surviving are her son, Thomas M. Kehoe and his wife Jennie M. Kehoe of Charlotte; her daughter, Patrice I. Kehoe and husband W.C. Richardson and their three children: Eva, Will and Anna Richardson of University Park, MD; her daughter, Kathleen A. Kehoe of Charlotte; and her son, James R. Kehoe and his wife Lisa K. Kehoe and their two daughters, Olivia and Grace of Charlotte. Also, several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin T. Kehoe and her son, John E. Kehoe.The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, with Father Frank O'Rourke, Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 prior to mass. Interment in the church columbarium will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southminster Foundation, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or Holy Angels, 6000 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close