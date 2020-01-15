Irene Moore Myers Joyner, 98, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning January 12, 2020.
Born in Madison County, NC on March 22, 1921, she is the daughter of the late Charlie Moore Jr. and Cora Smith Moore.
Irene was a graduate of Hot Springs High School and a faithful member of Derita Baptist Church and choir singer for over 60 years. Effortlessly stylish, Irene was also an avid gardener, a voracious reader of romance novels, a crossword puzzle enthusiast and a wonderful friend, mother and grandmother who loved reading to her grandchildren. She made the world's best German chocolate cake.
Preceding her in death was her 1st husband, Carl V. Myers, her 2nd husband, N.S. Joyner, her daughter, Carlotta Powell and 6 siblings, Josie Ramsey, Lucille Ricker, Dan Moore, Chad Moore, Clayton Moore and Earl Moore.
Survivors include her son, Mark Myers (Merle), 5 grandchildren, Monica Shelton (Steve), Michael Myers, David Sheppard (Tammy), Christie Honeycutt and Bonnie Honeycutt; 9 great grandchildren and 3 siblings, Dean Moore (Francis), Lettie Barrett and Ellen Townsend.
Friends may visit from to 6 to 8 pm Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Derita Baptist Church, 2835 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.
Committal services and burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020