Irene Wyant
December 8, 1926 - November 8, 2020
Gastonia, North Carolina - Irene Garrett Wyant, 93, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Covenant Village in Gastonia. A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late David Hicks Garrett, Sr. and Carrie Shepard Garrett.
Irene was a faithful, lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Belmont where she actively participated in fellowship circles, enjoyed Young at Heart group events and was a former Sunday School teacher. For years she worked as an executive secretary and retired from Beltex Corporation after twenty years of service. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling with her husband, Fred, cooking big family dinners and eating anything sweet, especially chocolate! She thought food was a natural remedy for any ailment - her motto, "as long as you can eat good, you will be okay, you can keep going."
Irene had very high standards. She was a fanatic about keeping the house clean (you could literally eat off the floor), and she was conscious of her appearance, always well-dressed with hair in place whenever she left the house. She was kind, compassionate and a very loving and nurturing mother and grandmother. Her sweet nature and beautiful smile could light up a room. She decorated the house for every occasion and always made family gatherings, Christmas and birthdays extra special with her famous chocolate cake and celebrations at a favorite restaurant.
Irene adored her four grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She was "Grandma" to Carrie and Christopher and "Maw Maw" to Jacob and Jordan. Over the years she attended numerous birthday parties, football and soccer games, arts events, dance shows and all kinds of school activities from Grandparents Day to graduations.
Irene will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her daughters, Nancy Wyant Crowl and Patricia Wyant Noblett and husband Vann, all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Carrie Marie Crowl, Christopher Kyle Crowl, Jr. and wife Jordan, Jacob Wyant Noblett and Jordan Elizabeth Noblett; brothers, William Hazel Garrett of Belmont, David Hicks Garrett, Jr. and wife Ruby of Mt. Holly; sister in law, Alma Garrett of Gastonia; nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Fred Harold Wyant; brother, Irvin Thomas Garrett; sister, Carrie Sue Garrett; sisters in law, June, Betty and Aurelia Garrett; and nephew, David Hicks Garrett, III.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont with Revs. Samuel P. Warner and Daria L. Ragan officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 - 3pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1, Belmont, NC 28012.
The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the Courtyard nursing staff at Covenant Village for the wonderful care they provided.
