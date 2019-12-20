Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Jean "Tootie" (Gallion) Castles. View Sign Service Information McMahan's Funeral Home 249 South Main Rutherfordton , NC 28139 (828)-287-4715 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mountain Creek Baptist Church 710 Mountain Creek Rd. Rutherfordton , NC View Map Service 12:00 PM Mountain Creek Baptist Church 710 Mountain Creek Rd. Rutherfordton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Iris Jean (Tootie) Gallion Castles age 78, of Charlotte went home for Christmas to her Lord on Wednesday December 18th, 2019. Born in Jenkins Kentucky on March 21, 1941 to the late Eugene A. Gallion and Verna Mae Gallion.



Jean is preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Ray Dalton, brothers James, Bill, Don, Ronnie, and John Gallion; sisters Muriel Summerville, and Judith Jones.



Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years Henry Neil Castles Sr., children Susan Mowbray (Ken) of Southport, NC, Donna Wolfer (Dean) of Galveston, TX, Neil Castles Jr. of Morrisville, NC brothers Roger Gallion (Katherine), Wayne Gallion (Margaret), Dennis Gallion (Susan), grandchildren, Jessica Ramirez, Taylor Aldridge, Robert Aldridge, Ashley Ramirez, Jesse Aldridge, Zac and Chloe Castles and six great grandchildren.



Jean in her early years modeled for the department stores in the Charlotte area. Soon after moving to Charlotte she met and married Neil becoming active within the Nascar Racing family and raising their children. Jean had many talents but will be best remembered for her cooking and baking. Jean was a successful business woman, active in her community serving on the Paw Creek Environmental committee and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 21st 2019 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 710 Mountain Creek Rd. Rutherfordton, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM to 12 prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels, Belmont, NC

Iris Jean (Tootie) Gallion Castles age 78, of Charlotte went home for Christmas to her Lord on Wednesday December 18th, 2019. Born in Jenkins Kentucky on March 21, 1941 to the late Eugene A. Gallion and Verna Mae Gallion.Jean is preceded in death by her grandson Brandon Ray Dalton, brothers James, Bill, Don, Ronnie, and John Gallion; sisters Muriel Summerville, and Judith Jones.Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years Henry Neil Castles Sr., children Susan Mowbray (Ken) of Southport, NC, Donna Wolfer (Dean) of Galveston, TX, Neil Castles Jr. of Morrisville, NC brothers Roger Gallion (Katherine), Wayne Gallion (Margaret), Dennis Gallion (Susan), grandchildren, Jessica Ramirez, Taylor Aldridge, Robert Aldridge, Ashley Ramirez, Jesse Aldridge, Zac and Chloe Castles and six great grandchildren.Jean in her early years modeled for the department stores in the Charlotte area. Soon after moving to Charlotte she met and married Neil becoming active within the Nascar Racing family and raising their children. Jean had many talents but will be best remembered for her cooking and baking. Jean was a successful business woman, active in her community serving on the Paw Creek Environmental committee and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 21st 2019 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 710 Mountain Creek Rd. Rutherfordton, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM to 12 prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels, Belmont, NC https://www.holyangelsnc.org . Guest register available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com . McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close