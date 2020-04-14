Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Margreta (Barley) Binder. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Iris Margreta Barley Binder, 79, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. Born June 17, 1940, in Englewood, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Faynier and Celia Barley. A graduate of Teaneck High School, she earned a B.A. and M.A. in science from Montclair State University and taught Chemistry and Physics both in Pascack Valley High School and Ramsey High School. She was an active and proud member of the Queen City Corvette Club, Twister's Shag Club, the Newcomers Club and the Golden Girls Club. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading, travel, taking long rides in the country, dancing and preparing special meals for her family. In addition to her parents, Iris was predeceased by her siblings, Astrid, Faynier Jr, and Darius. She was loving wife of Charles Binder, mother of Karin Humanik and Chuck Binder, grandmother to Ellie and Paul Binder and Adrienne Krug, great grandmother to Carolina Krug, sister to Jeffrey Barley of Fort Montgomery NY. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Binder family. Condolences may be made to the family at

