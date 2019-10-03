Irvin Edwin Brewbaker, 73, of Concord, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Mr. Brewbaker was born March 23, 1946 in Roanoke, VA to the late Alton J. Brewbaker and Beverley Sharpe Brewbaker.
Irvin was a 1968 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College. He put his degree and God given congenial personality to good use pursuing a life long career in sales with Fagus GreCon Inc. for over 30 years. Mr. Brewbaker was an avid sports fan and coached youth baseball for many years.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Pastor James Laurence.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Teresa Brewbaker and children, Alison Brewbaker, Brent (Cindy) Brewbaker and Aaron (Laura) Brewbaker. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Goforth, Preston Goforth, Vayda Brewbaker and Ayla Brewbaker.
Memorials may be made to the Jeff Gordon Levine Children's Hospital in Concord.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Brewbaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019