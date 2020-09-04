Irvin S. Wood CHARLOTTE - Irvin Wood of Charlotte, NC died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, due to complications from COVID. He was born and raised in the small town of Columbia, VA, outside of Richmond, to the late Irvin and Pearl Snoddy Wood. He met Phyllis, his wife of 63 years, in Fluvanna, VA. For many years Irvin was a successful distributor for NuTone, selling to the homebuilding industry. Irvin and Phyllis lived most of their life together in Charlotte. Irvin was a wonderful husband, father, and friend, and took amazing care of Phyllis at home for more than thirteen years with the outstanding assistance of their loyal caregivers, Veronica, Oma, Theresa and Comfort. He was a long-time usher at Carmel Baptist Church, and enjoyed Hornets and Tarheel basketball. Irvin was very handy, and enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He loved others extremely well, and enjoyed being supportive and interested in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and friends. Irvin was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis. He is survived by their daughter, Tricia Wood from Raleigh, their son, Mike Wood (Linda) from Orlando, grandchildren Laura, David, and Adam Hasenauer, and Lindsay and Emily Wood. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, at South Charlotte Banquet Center at 9009 Bryant Farms Rd., Charlotte. A memorial service will be held at Carmel Baptist Church in Charlotte at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5. Any donations in his memory may be made to Carmel Baptist Church in Charlotte or the Alzheimer's Association
- Western Carolina Chapter. Arrangements are being handled by J.B. Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte and any flowers should be sent there.