Irving Baldwin

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving Baldwin.

Irving Baldwin of Rochester, NY, Boynton Beach, FL and Charlotte, NC, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 10, 2019 at the age of 92.

A private celebration of Irv's long life will be held at the home of Robin & Joe Ehlich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.heritagecares.com.

logo
Funeral Home
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.