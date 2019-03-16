Irving Baldwin of Rochester, NY, Boynton Beach, FL and Charlotte, NC, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 10, 2019 at the age of 92.
A private celebration of Irv's long life will be held at the home of Robin & Joe Ehlich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas.
