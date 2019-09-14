The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, aged 85 years, died September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, N.C. A memorial service will be held at the Wake Forest Baptist Church in Wake Forest, N.C., on Monday, September 16, at 2:00 p.m.
Please see Sunday's edition for a full obituary.
