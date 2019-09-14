Isaac Beverly Lake Jr. (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac Beverly Lake Jr..
Service Information
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC
27587
(919)-556-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Wake Forest Baptist Church
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The Honorable I. Beverly Lake, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, aged 85 years, died September 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest, N.C. A memorial service will be held at the Wake Forest Baptist Church in Wake Forest, N.C., on Monday, September 16, at 2:00 p.m.

Please see Sunday's edition for a full obituary.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.