Isaac Craig Friday, precious child of God, faithful brother, attentive and loving son.



Loyal friend, tennis player, swimmer, bowler, crab leg eater, cowboy steak connoisseur, magic trick aficionado, bacon fanatic, Guatemala mission worker, Carolina Panther enthusiast, juggler, eager traveler, quick witted, straightforward sass, avid scuba diver, political junkie, wake surfer, photographer, the reason for the selfie stick, Gamecock fan. A beautiful soul that left us too soon on February 25, 2020.



Isaac excelled in academics and was a national honor society member in the IB program at North Meck High School. While there he participated on the tennis and swim teams. Isaac was a natural at tennis and loved the competitive nature of the sport. He enjoyed being around his friends and participated on the swim team as well, but it was for more social reasons than record breaking times.



Isaac always put other people first and wanted to make sure their needs were met even before his own. He looked after others in the purest way. For he always found a way to take care of those around him, all the while he must have been suffering silently. His smile was big and would light up a room, but his heart was even larger. Isaac's spirit was contagious and his capacity to bring joy to others was evident in the friendships he formed and maintained over the years. He was such a gift to all that knew and loved him. Isaac lived his life to the fullest in his 18 short years. They were packed with travel and memories that will carry those that are left behind learning to live without him. He was loved by many and his absence will be forever felt.



Isaac was preceded in death by his father, Mark Friday in 2016. He leaves behind his loving mom, Nancy Friday and devoted brother, Lathan. Isaac also leaves behind his 21



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Isaac be made to Hilinski's Hope, P.O. Box 133, Ballentine, SC 29002, or you may text H3HOPE to 44321. The family would like for everyone to know that although Isaac was overcome with grief, they wish for his legacy to be an example for anyone suffering silently. There is always hope and someone will be there to walk with them if they ever find themselves in the darkness.



Please join us in a celebration of Isaac's life. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-9 PM at Assurance United Methodist in Huntersville, NC. The funeral will also be at Assurance United Methodist, Tuesday at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.



lb.ca t, Reagan, named after his favorite President. Isaac was very blessed to come from a large loving extended family. .

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2020

