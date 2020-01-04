Isaac D. Fleming

Obituary
Mr. Issac D. Fleming of Charlotte, NC, departed this life on December 26th, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main. Services will be held 12 noon Monday, January 06, 2020 Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in loving memory of Isaac D. Fleming to the Lymphoma Leukemia and/or Diabetes Association (research purposes only). Grier Funeral Service Inc. 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 4, 2020
