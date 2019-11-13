Isabel Greig, mother of Christian and Matthew Greig, wife to Brian Greig, daughter of Arlene and Gaspar (deceased) Bonilla, and sister to Glen Bonilla and Michelle Genao passed away on November 10, 2019 at the age of 42. Isabel lived a fulfilling life surrounded by people who loved her and cared deeply for her. Her aspirations to be a mother and caregiver for her children was demonstrated by the dedication she had to her sons. Isabel was a source of energy, inspiration and love for everyone



who had the pleasure to be part of her life. She will be missed dearly by those who had the opportunity to spend time with her.



Visitation will be from 6-9 on Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home-Indian Trail Chapel. Services will be Thursday at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Isabel's name to The National Autism Association

