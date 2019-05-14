Isabel Starr CHARLOTTE - Isabel Starr died peacefully at Southminster on April 30, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Pittsburgh in 1926. Isabel retired from Knight Publishing after a long career in Human Resources. Isabel was actively involved at Covenant Presbyterian Church and was a friend to many. Isabel is survived by her daughter Karen Rose of Charlotte, great granddaughter Alexis Goodson, great-great-grandson Damon Goodson of Las Vegas, and cousin Sam LaBarbara of Pittsburgh. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Gayle Starr, grandson Damon Rose and brother Joseph Torchetti. A celebration of life will be will be on May 14, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Moseley.

