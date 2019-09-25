Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Israel Plyler. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

Israel David Plyler passed on to Eternity on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Levine's Children's Hospital, Charlotte, from injuries received being hit by an automobile near his school, Garinger High on September 19, 2019.



He was a bright, unique, and loving Senior Honors Student, who was scheduled to graduate a year early this school year at the age of 16. Israel loved history, reading writing, trivia, and gaming. His practice of wearing bowties or regular ties and dress shirts & pants to school gave rise to the nickname "The Professor".



Services are at Olivet Presbyterian Church (PCA), 159 Church St., McConnells, SC, beginning with Visitation at 4 pm on Friday, September 27 in the Sanctuary. The Funeral will begin at 5 pm. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery.



Israel is survived by his parents Stephanie Michelle Schwartz (John David Dodson) of Charlotte and Russell Plyler (Trinka) of Fort Mill; his sisters Lillian Schwartz-Davis and Zelda Dodson of Charlotte, and Magnolia Plyler of Fort Mill; his brothers Gavin Schwartz-Davis and Zane Dodson of Charlotte. He is also survived by his aunts Jennifer Schwartz of Tampa, FL, Samantha Schwartz of Rock Hill, and Charley Hatley of Concord, NC. Uncles include Doug Schwartz of South Tahoe, CA, Chris Hatley of Concord, NC and Mitchell Plyler (Heather) of N. Kansas City, MO. Maternal grandparents include Grandfather Michael Schwartz of Tampa, FL and Grandmother Nancy Schwartz of Concord, NC. Paternal Grandparents are Marsha and Larry Plyler of McConnells, SC. Israel was the oldest great-grand child of the late Elizabeth and David Frame family. Many cousins, aunts, and uncles loved Israel with a special kind of love. The Carlisle boys of McConnells got many shoulder rides from Israel after church functions or family dinners. Genuine thanks go to Josh Davis for all the special attention given to Israel through crafts, games and quality time and travel, as a true friend to Israel.



Israel was a Christian who attended church at every opportunity presented to him, usually dressed sharply. He accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior four years ago, was baptized, and served as an active member of Olivet PCA in McConnells. Because of his caring for others, his organs were donated, resulting in the saving of four (4) lives.



The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff of Levine's Children's Hospital for their loving, compassionate care of Israel and the family members and visitors during our time there.



Memorials to support perpetual care for the grave site may be made to Olivet Cemetery Association c/o Olivet PCA, 159 Church St., McConnells, SC 29726.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Plyler family.

