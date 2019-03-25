Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Bass Perkins. View Sign

Iva Ophelia Bass Perkins of Mt. holly, NC died on March 23, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC. She was born on December 31, 1930 in Lee County, South Carolina to the late Willie James Bass and Nannie Lee Stevens Bass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy Richard Perkins; a son Ronald Stephen Perkins; and three sisters Willie Kay Bass Little, Myrta Lee Bass Sherrill Drum, and Revonda Lucille Bass Hallman. The family moved to Sherrills Ford in 1938 where Iva graduated from Sherrills Ford High School in 1948. She married her husband Billy on June 6, 1948. First living in Mooresville, NC then Denver, NC, and finally settling in Mount Holly, NC. Iva and her husband worshiped for many years at Goshen Free Will Baptist in Mt. Holly and enjoyed greatly the faith, fellowship, and friendship they found there. She worked for Gaston County Schools as Cafeteria Manger at Mt. Holly High School for ten years. Iva was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Richard Eugene Perkins (Rebecca Ann Wagstaff Perkins); daughter Sharon Lynn Perkins Helton (Paul Jack Helton); brother Willie James Bass, Jr. (Frances Marie Huffman Bass); sisters Patsy Louise Bass Carriker and Eunice Jean Bass Hefner; grandchildren Matthew Brian Perkins (Casey Lynn Griffith Perkins), Kevin Michael Perkins (James Larry Minton, II), Jacquelyn Blythe Helton, Daniel Lane Helton, Anthony Drew Helton, Sr. (Brandy Miller Helton); and great grandchildren Anthony Drew Helton, Jr., Logan Wells Bush, Sophia Grace Perkins, Gabriel James Perkins, Leah Elizabeth Helton, Harper Rose Johnson, and Maverick Bryan Snow. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 W. Catawba Avenue, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at

375 Woodlawn Avenue

Mount Holly , NC 28120

