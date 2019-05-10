Ivy Hunter Cameron passed away on May 8, 2019. Born March 3, 1927, Ivy was the daughter of Charles C. Hunter and May F. Hunter of the Sardis Community in Mecklenburg County. Ivy attended the Sharon School in Mecklenburg County, Queens College and Erskine University. She was a life-long member of Sardis Presbyterian Church.
Ivy leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Everett; son Richard Cameron and wife Nancy; son James Cameron and wife Karen; daughter Beth DeSimone and husband Kenneth. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Paul Cameron and wife Martha, Sarah Cameron, Jacob DeSimone, Daniel DeSimone, Hunter Cameron and wife Alex, and Matthew Cameron; two great grandchildren: Jabe and Stella Cameron. Ivy's cheerful smile and friendly manner will be missed by her family and by all who knew her.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ivy Hunter Cameron will be held at The Club House at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm. A private graveside service will be held prior to her memorial service.
Memorials in remembrance of Ivy may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2019