Mrs. Ivy Mae Kearse resided at the home of her granddaughter, Towanda & Arthur Johns in Charlotte, NC. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Mae" or "Nana". She was the firstborn child of the late Abraham and Mildred Givens on February 14th, 1929 in Charlotte, NC. On the morning of October 9th, 2019, she entered into Eternal Peace.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, 6801 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 19, 2019