John "Jack" Alexander Stewman III, son of John Alexander Stewman, Jr. and Catherine "Kitty" Spencer Hayden, passed away quietly at age 91 this past week in Matthews, NC. Jack was born in Greenville, SC, and was married to his wife Ann for over 69 years.



He graduated from Duke University and served in the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Los Angeles during the Korean Conflict. Jack worked in the wholesale grocery and commercial refrigeration industries for over 32 years, briefly in Waynesboro, VA, and then in Charlotte, NC, where he and his wife Ann lived for 66 years and raised their family.



Jack is survived by his wife Ann; their three children: Dean (Barb), Linda (Rich) and Fran (Louis); their five grandchildren: Olivia (Joel), Patrick (Steph), Ryan, Travis and Leslie; their four great grandchildren: Drew, Kaiti, Danielle and Alex; his brothers-in-law: Richard, Jr., and Herb; his sisters-in-law: Frannie and Claire and a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents and his two sisters: Louise (whose husbands, Frank and John are also deceased) and Harriet as well as his brothers-in-law: Pete and Dick.



A private memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Southminster, and the family will receive friends in the Queen Charlotte Room following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, the Southminster Foundation or The Nature Conservancy.



Arrangements are being handled by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service, 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210; (704) 752-7710.





