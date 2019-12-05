Donald Bernard, (Don) beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend has passed away December 2, 2019. He was surrounded by his family as he began his journey to be with our Lord.
Don was born in Gardner, MA and after marrying the love of his life, Doris (Boulus), in Salisbury, NC, they moved to Charlotte, NC where they raised their 4 children: Stephen (Diana), Donna, Mark (Lillian) and Jon. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary this year. They have 3 grandchildren: Brian Bernard, Abbie Nance and Carlie Nance. Don served his country in the U.S. Army, was an original Carolina Clown, and worked as a Graphic Artist by trade. He retired from Modern Metals in Greensboro, NC. Don was a family man who enjoyed playing the harmonica and painting for everyone.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister (Clara) and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday December 7, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel, with Father John Giuliani, C.O. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Jude is appreciated. Their address is: Tribute Program, , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019