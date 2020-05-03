James Gordon Hunter, 72, died quietly at his home on April 26, 2020, surrounded and embraced by family. Gordon was born on July 11, 1947 in Greensboro, North Carolina, son of Thomas Allison Hunter, Jr. and Dorothy Kluttz Hunter.
Gordon graduated from Darlington School and then received a BS in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Shortly after graduating from Carolina, Gordon married Julia Bell "Sissy" of Columbia, South Carolina and they shared 50 years of a happy marriage together.
Gordon began his career in the savings and loan industry and later followed his passion by starting his own business as a residential builder, in which he was active for over 30 years.
Gordon was truly passionate about his family, his friends, Myers Park Presbyterian Church, and the game of golf.
Gordon's greatest joy came from being a husband, a father, a grandfather and a brother. He never missed an opportunity to participate in any family activity and looked forward to all family traditions and events. He had an infectious sense of humor and a joyous outlook on life.
Gordon was a loyal friend who was constantly calling and sending messages of support to those he loved. He could always be found lingering at church to socialize, and he loved a party.
Gordon was a long-time member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, an elder, a Stephen Minister, and on numerous committees to benefit the church and underprivileged communities. His faith developed and strengthened over the passing years as he intentionally studied the word of God and sought opportunities to demonstrate his Christian values.
Gordon was an avid golfer and a true student of the game. He loved the challenge of improving, the beauty of the courses he played, and of course, the ability to spend quality time with his Myers Park Country Club golfing buddies. He never failed to share his tips on the game, whether solicited or unsolicited.
Gordon cherished and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sissy, his daughter Mebane Pulliam and her husband, Cooper; granddaughters, Hunter and Millie of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Tom Hunter and his wife, Linda of Charlotte; nieces, Tricia and Julia and nephews, Tommy, Thomas and Wilson.
A private service will take place on Friday, May 15 at 11:00 AM, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church that will also be available for live stream viewing on the church's website. Please visit this site again for additional information about the live stream.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or The First Tee, 2661 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 or on their website at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/InMemoryofGordonHunter
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.