J. Wayne Robbins
1936 - 2020
James Wayne Robbins, 83, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, with his family by his side. Born July 4, 1936 in Mooresville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late J.W. Robbins and Fannie Rebecca McLean Robbins. Wayne was a graduate of Mooresville High School. Upon graduation, Wayne served in the USMC with duty in Naples Italy as Honor and Security Guard for NATO. He also served in the NC National Guard, retiring in 1996. After leaving the USMC he went to work for Pritchard Paint and Glass Co. for 35 years. Wayne then started his own business: "Robbins Erecting, Inc.", a commercial glazing and curtain wall erecting company, retiring after 10 years. In retirement, Wayne enjoyed turning amazing wooden creations. He also enjoyed becoming a world traveler.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Zora Shipman Robbins; daughter, Kathleen Robbins Wallace and her husband, Jon; granddaughter, Cameron Wallace Colby and her husband, Mark; grandson, Lawson David Wallace; sister, Phyllis Robbins Mayberry and her husband, Frank; sister-in-law, Charlene Shipman; nephew, George Shipman; nieces, Beth Alm, Tracie Cook, Kim Reid, Robin Pritchard, Rhonda Almond, and Leigh Miller; life-long friend, Robert Ferguson; and many more loving family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Robbins; and sister, Lynda Robbins Mayhew.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Shriners Hospital for Children, Oasis Keystone Kops Hospital Fund c/o Luther Williams, 604 Willow Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28075, or to Michael W. Robbins Fund for the Enhancement of Workplace Safety Education c/o The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 208 Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Haggstrom and Michelle Alley with Levine Cancer Institute for their care and compassion.

A Special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County for the care and comfort Joyce Davis and Amy Falls provided during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
