Jack Brewer, of Matthews, NC, passed away May 19, 2020. He was 94 years old.
A native of Pageland, SC, Jack was a son of the late Charlie and Nellie Brewer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during World War II. Jack retired from PPG Glass after 36 years of service and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lucille Brewer and brother, Bill Brewer.
Jack is survived by his special nephew, William Brewer; his special niece, Kelly Brewer Canup and husband, David; his sister-in-law, Jean Brewer; his grandniece and grandnephew, Kolby and Kasey.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 am at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.