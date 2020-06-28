J. Bronson Bayliss, 89, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Greensboro, NC, on June 19, 2020. He was born to Edward and Mary Bayliss in Memphis, TN. Throughout his life, he was always practical, curious and interested in figuring things out. He had a love for chemistry and engineering and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. At, UT he met the love of his life, Kate O'Donnell. Following graduation, he took a commission as a second lieutenant in the US Air Force and retired with the rank of Captain in the USAF Reserves. Most of his career was in the textile industry in North Carolina working in Asheville, Shelby, Salisbury and Charlotte. At the Fiber Industries subsidiary of Celanese, Bronson was involved in the early stages of developing polymers and processes for spinning polyester fibers and was awarded several patents for his discoveries. He became a key witness in patent litigation in the UK involving his discoveries in polymer processing. The judge cited his commonsense testimony as a basis for his decision favorable to Celanese. After retirement, he and Kate became world travelers, and later moved to Weaverville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward M. Bayliss, Jr., his sisters Elinor Bayliss and Jane Bayliss Aydelott and his wife of 64 wonderful years Kate O'Donnell Bayliss of Buncombe County. He is survived by his children Jack Bayliss (Cathy), Janet Causey (Don), Karen Curry (Bob), Garry Bayliss (Nancy), Stephen Bayliss (Kelly), grandchildren Matt Bayliss (Dora), Katie Zimmerman (Eric), Will Bayliss, Geoffrey Causey (Desiree), Meredith Sigmon (Grant), Bronson Curry, Caroline Hayes (Zack), Lauren Bayliss, Connie Bayliss, Joanna deLacy (Josh), Connor Bayliss, Gracelyn Bayliss, and great-grandchildren Tyler and Owen Zimmerman, Holden Causey, Oliver Bayliss and Mila Kate Sigmon. Bronson will be laid to rest beside his wife, Kate, at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville, following a private graveside service. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com. Reverend Richard Hicks of Dillingham Presbyterian Church will officiate. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, www.mowabc.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.