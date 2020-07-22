1/
Jack Cipriani
1942 - 2020
Mr. Jack Lee Cipriani, 77, of Clover, SC passed away Friday, July 17,2020 at home.

Services will take place at London Cemetery, London, WV Friday, July 24 at 10:30AM.

Mr. Cipriani was born September 3, 1942 in Smithers, WV to the late Joseph and Louise Stabagi Cipriani. He retired after 47 years from Walker Machinery, Belle, WV.

Survivors are his wife of almost 53 years Frances Lynch Cipriani; sons Keith Cipriani of Huntersville, NC, Andy Cipriani of Charlotte, NC, and John Cipriani (Jami) of Lake Wylie, SC; sister Linda Beal (David) of Smithers, WV; uncle Frank Cipriani (Joann) of Palmetto, FL; and six grandchildren who brought great joy to his life and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or humane society.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Cipriani.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:30 AM
London Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
