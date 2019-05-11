Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Davis MATTHEWS - Henry Jackson Davis Jack was born September 25, 1946, in Charlotte, NC and died April 30, 2019, after a valiant 5 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was the 5th of the seven children of Henry E. (Poss) Davis and Evelyn Spears Davis, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by sister, Diane Brock and brother, Ted Davis. Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joy S. Davis and 3 children, Jason Davis, Kelli Danella , and Eric Sorensen. Each with 2 children; Scarlett & Van, Sutton & Shelton, Kyle & Kaela respectively. Also surviving are 3 brothers, Larry, Stanley, and Andy Davis and sister, Kathy Fuller plus many nieces and nephews. Jack made Matthews, NC, his home, living in the same house for 50 years. He was self-employed, a true entrepreneur with many different businesses. Very active in church, community, town government, Boy Scouts, and volunteering with area non-profits. Jack asked that we not mourn his death, but celebrate his life; A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th, 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Matthews. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to: First Baptist Church Matthews, NC, , Caring Voice Coalition, Healthwell Foundation.

