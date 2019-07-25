Jack Glenn Scott Jr. 68 passed away peacefully from heart failure on Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from UNC-Charlotte where he resided for the rest of his life.
Glenn was a dedicated, loving husband, father, brother, and Papa. His family always came first and he was actively involved as a scout leader and coach throughout his children's lives. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed reminiscing about his trips to Europe during his backpacking days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Scott. He is survived by his wife Vicki of 32 years; children Sarah Scott, David Scott, Gray (Cameron) Wilson; granddaughter Ainslee Wilson; best friend and sister, Linda Scott.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 26 at 1pm at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to the at .
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Services at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019