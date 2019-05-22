Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Howard Moore age 93, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Jack was the son of George and Tillie Moore of Laurens, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Helen, and sister Sarah, two sons Eric and his wife, Kim and Kent and his wife, Nancy, five grandchildren, Mitchell, Katherine and her husband, Michael, William and his wife, Crystal, Carly, and Caison as well as two great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Keith, brother Bill, and sisters Margaret and Jean.



As part of the greatest generation, Jack enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II as a P51 Mustang fighter pilot, but the eye exam placed him with maintaining the B29 bomber fleet. After WWII, he graduated as a mechanical engineer under the GI Bill from the University of South Carolina and went to work with Grinnell Supply Company in Charlotte, selling and servicing anything that was related to the water industry, including Ross Control Valves. Jack retired from Grinnell after thirty years of service and was asked to retain the Ross Control Valve Manufacturer's Representation throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, where he was dedicated to the waterworks industry serving municipalities of all sizes. He was the consummate mechanical engineer in every sense of the profession.



Jack met Helen Marie Shewmake at St. John's Baptist church in Charlotte, NC during a Halloween hayride; they were married there on August 2, 1952 and raised their three sons there. They were happily married for over 66 years.



Jack was a faithful and attentive husband as well as a caring and supportive father. He loved his wife and boys well. In younger days, Jack enjoyed the Charlotte Rifle and Pistol club with his sons and was involved in various local clubs and organizations. He enjoyed photography and daily reading of the Charlotte Observer and Charlotte News- and was a primary taste tester for his wife Helen, who was the Food editor of the Charlotte Observer for more than 40 years. Jack supported her well in her career. He was a hands-on problem solver who used his engineering skills to tackle any problem professionally as well as at home.



The family is eternally grateful for the caregivers at Carrington for the excellent care received, as well as Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte for their ongoing and faithful support.



After a private family interment, the family will be receiving at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, in Charlotte at 4:00 PM on Wednesday May 22nd.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





