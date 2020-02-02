Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Lee Mulligan. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Lee Mulligan went to be with his heavenly father on January 28, 2020.



Jack Sr., Big Jack, Dad, was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia August 8, 1930 to John and Thelma Mulligan and raised in Belpre, Ohio. He graduated from Belpre High School in 1948 where he was Senior Class President, Captain of the Varsity Basketball team and a trumpet player in the Marching Band. Jack was also very active in the Boy Scouts of America earning his Eagle Scout. He attended Marietta College and then joined the United States Air Force. After serving in the Air Force he returned to Belpre, Ohio where he married the beautiful Doris Mae Rardin in 1954.



That same year he began a very successful career in textiles with the American Viscose Company. In 1960 he was transferred to Charlotte, NC where he and Doris created a wonderful life together until her death in 1995. In 1969 Jack became a partner with Fisher, Walker, Mulligan Inc. and in 1990 he became President of TNS Yarn Sales Inc. until his retirement in 1996. Jack was blessed to fall in love again and in January 2000 married the beautiful Sherol Saxton. Together they traveled the world and cherished their time watching and cheering on all of their talented grandchildren. Jack and Sherol were also avid Ohio State Football fans and together celebrated many Buckeye victories.



Jack was a longtime member of Mouzon United Methodist Church actively serving on the Church board. Attending the traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight service was always a special event for Jack.



Jack was a member of the Charlotte Textile Club and served as President in 1977. Jack joined Myers Park Country Club in 1969 and was appointed to numerous club committees during his 51 years as a resident member. Jack was also a brother and supporter of the Scottish Rite Freemasons. He was a member of the Excelsior Masonic Lodge in Charlotte, NC.



Jack is survived by his daughter, Abby Clower, her husband, Randy, and grandson, Rardin Clower; and his son, Jack L. Mulligan Jr., his wife, Michelle, and grandsons, Tripp and Trent Mulligan. He was preceded in death by his parents (John and Thelma), two sisters (Patsy Costolo and Peggy Corry), wife Doris 1995 and wife Sherol 2017.



Jack Sr. lived life to the fullest with a charming style and a humorous wit. Always the perfect gentleman providing such a fine example for all who knew and loved him. "Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was." Hebrew Proverb



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.





