Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28727 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mt. Harmony Baptist Church 2817 Mt Harmony Church Rd Matthews , NC Funeral service 1:00 PM Mt. Harmony Baptist Church 2817 Mt Harmony Church Rd Matthews , NC

Obituary

Jack Lewis Margraves, 78, of Brookdale Carriage Club of Charlotte, NC passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville, NC.



Jack was born in Herrin, Illinois on March 9, 1941. A graduate of Herrin High School. He continued to receive a B.S. in Communications at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale in 1965. He married Carolyn Striping on April 16, 1965. They celebrated 54 years of marriage in 2019. He is survived by wife Carolyn, sister Glenda Margraves Botwinski, son Kent and wife Tisha, granddaughters Chloe and Grace; son Kevin and Candice and grandson Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilford and Blanche Margraves, and brother Jerry Margraves.



Margraves began his broadcasting career in radio news and soon transitioned to television news where he worked as anchor for eleven years at WCIA-TV in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. After a brief time as Editorial Director in Montgomery, Alabama, he was offered the news reporter position at WSOC-TV in Charlotte, NC, in 1978. Jack was well known for his investigative work and award-winning reporting. One story won an award that saved Mecklenburg Country from the criminal plans of a New York hazardous waste company to locate in southern Mecklenburg. His brand of broadcasting was based on the public's right to know. He was well respected by his colleagues and friends as a Christian gentleman who enjoyed life and laughter. He was a faithful member and had served as deacon of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, Matthews, NC. His favorite news stories involved aviation and he volunteered for every news story that involved flying of any kind - hot air balloons, open cockpit biplanes, gliders, WWII aircraft, and his favorite... a documentary with the Navy Blue Angels. Jack was critically injured and permanently disabled while working as a reporter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ,



Tributes Donations P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.



Jack's family extends its heartfelt gratitude to his friends and extended family for their support and love through the years.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church 2817 Mt Harmony Church Rd, Matthews, NC 28105. Family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall from 12:00 - 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.



Online condolences may be offered at

