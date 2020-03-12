Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Marshall Campbell. View Sign Service Information Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail 4431 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Campbell, age 73, passed away on March 10, 2020.



Jack was born on August 29, 1946 in Mecklenburg County to the late James Bradley and Addy Laurine Beatty Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jim Campbell.



Jacks last party will begin with the family visiting with friends from 6-9pm Friday the 13th at Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel. Then we will celebrate some more at 11am Sat, March 14, 2020 at Indian Trail United Methodist Church and he will receive eternal rest at the Jack Campbell Memorial Park located at the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 on Sunday at 2PM.



Jack was drafted into the US Army during Vietnam. After he was Honorably Discharged, he was a Digital Technician for what is now known as Bell South. He retired after 40+ years with almost perfect attendance. He became more involved with advocating for all Veterans after retiring. He was proud of his VFW Post 2423 for earning All American status several times. Severed as a Commander of the post for 6 years, District Commander for 2 years and held many State and National jobs. For those who were blessed to know Jack would say he was very patriotic and dedicated his life to veterans. Jack's mission in life was to fight as hard as he could for veterans. He was inspired by PFC James B. Crump and was honored to have been his assistant.



He was a great provider for his family and worked hard so that his family would never have them do without. He loved God and his church. Jack was also a Tennessee Squire and a member of Tennessee Squire Association. Jack and his buddy's Tommy Burnette and the late Billy Tompkins were known as the Three Musketeers in Mint Hill and were inseparable.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dee Barnes Campbell; children Carrie Anne Burgess (Stan), Ginger "Freddie" Witherspoon (Teddy) and Holly Prychodko (Paul); sisters Gaylene Horner and Ann Neely. "Paw paw" of Levi, Jacob, Walt, Jack Lawson, Ethan, Andrew, Aaron and his only granddaughter which no rules apply, Harper. Jack also leaves behind his extended family from James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 members.



He and his family wish to thank his friends at Pine Lake Nursery and Heritage Funeral Homes for their dedication to the Veterans and James B. Crump VFW Post 2423.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Campbell Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack Campbell Memorial Park.

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel.





