Jack Martin Ledbetter enters the eternal spirit of God's creation on March 15, 2019.
He was born in Montgomery County on December 20, 1936 to the late Coleman A. Ledbetter and Martha Hamilton Ledbetter.
He was predeceased by his brothers John, Coy, Scott, and Bill sisters Mildred Gibson, Dorothy Bennett, Wilma Ledbetter and Colleene Langley.
Jack and his brother Bill grew up at Mills Home Baptist Orphanage from 1947-1955 following the death of their parents.
He served in the U.S. Army, Infantry and Armor from 1955-1957 as well as in the Army Reserves. After discharge he lived in Greensboro and continued in the printing industry, which he learned at Mills Home. He was active at Magnolia Baptist Church. He attended Mars Hill College from 1960-1962 and then moved to Charlotte where he resumed his career in printing until his retirement.
He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and the Crusaders Sunday School class.
Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Hart Ledbetter, and his daughters Melissa Ledbetter of Charlotte and Stacey Ledbetter Ferriell (Scott) of Matthews.
