Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Reese Auman. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel 6300 Mallard Creek Road Charlotte , NC 28262 (704)-596-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Reese Auman, 83, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Born August 11, 1936 in Biscoe, NC, he was a son of the late George Hadley Auman and Maggie Mae Bean Auman.



Jack was a veteran of the US Air Force. He earned his A.A.S degree from Central Piedmont Community College. Jack retired from Continental Tire, where he worked for 29 years.



Jack was a member of Derita Baptist Church, a member of the United Steel Workers Union, and a long time donor to the Red Cross Pheresis Program.



Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara ebee Auman, three children, Deborah Auman (John Struhar), Brenda Miller (Greg) and Brian Auman; two grandsons, Jack Miller and Ben Miller; a sister-in-law, Esther Auman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Williamson (Roy), Farrell Auman (Althea), Walter Auman (Dorothy) and Max Auman.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolina Cares Hospice for their care and support over the last several months.



In compliance with Mecklenburg County regulations concerning the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held on April 2, 2020. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Jack's life with family and friends. We encourage you to reach out to the family with online condolences at

Jack Reese Auman, 83, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.Born August 11, 1936 in Biscoe, NC, he was a son of the late George Hadley Auman and Maggie Mae Bean Auman.Jack was a veteran of the US Air Force. He earned his A.A.S degree from Central Piedmont Community College. Jack retired from Continental Tire, where he worked for 29 years.Jack was a member of Derita Baptist Church, a member of the United Steel Workers Union, and a long time donor to the Red Cross Pheresis Program.Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara ebee Auman, three children, Deborah Auman (John Struhar), Brenda Miller (Greg) and Brian Auman; two grandsons, Jack Miller and Ben Miller; a sister-in-law, Esther Auman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Williamson (Roy), Farrell Auman (Althea), Walter Auman (Dorothy) and Max Auman.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolina Cares Hospice for their care and support over the last several months.In compliance with Mecklenburg County regulations concerning the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held on April 2, 2020. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Jack's life with family and friends. We encourage you to reach out to the family with online condolences at www.mcewenderitachapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close