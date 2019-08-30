Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM All Saints Anglican Church Interment West Point Cemetery West Point View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Rowland Miller, Lt. Col US Army (Ret.), 92, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.



Jack was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Merle John Miller and Lillian Maude Rowland Miller. As a young boy, he was in the Boy Scouts, reaching to rank of Eagle Scout, sang in the choir, was a cheerleader and President of the Student body at Wilkinsburg High School. He went on to receive a B.S. in Engineering from the U.S.M.A. at West Point, NY, Class of '48, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and received a M.A. in South Asia Regional Studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He also attended Carnegie Tech, Yale University, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management at the University of Georgia, Central Piedmont College, and the Sandler Sales Training Institute.



Jack joined the Army as a Junior Officer and served in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife, Tomi Jones Miller, and they had two daughters, Susan and Jennifer.



Following his military career, he served as Executive Vice President of the Central Charlotte Association, Vice President and General Manager for the Greater Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, was an account executive for Marion Bass Securities, an account executive for Equity Securities Corporation, and finally retired after service as Director of Continuing Education at Winthrop College.



After retiring, Jack was a member of the Association of Graduate, USMA, West Point, NY, Association of the U.S. Army, Washington, DC, Retired Officers Association, Washington, DC, the Aiken Rotary Club, was President of the Aiken Military Officers Association, and member of All Saints Anglican Church, Aiken.



After the death of his wife, Tomi Jones Miller in 1996, Jack met and married Patricia Zurfluh Mellen, and they lived happily together in Aiken until her passing in 2015.



Jack is survived by his daughters, Susan Ailene (Cyteria Knight) Miller, Charlotte, NC, Jennifer Miller (Mark) Melton, Aiken; grandsons, Andrew Melton, Matthew (Lauren) Melton, Timothy Melton; granddaughter, Raquanza (Travis Brown) Miller; great grandchildren, Woodrow Melton and Lyric Brown. Additional survivors include Patricia's children, Kay (Damon) Templeton, Diane Maloney, Joseph (Jonnie) Mellen; grandchildren; John, Hannah, Abigail, Grace, and Caroline.



The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Shellhouse Funeral Home, 924 Hayne Ave., and Jack's body will process via horse-drawn caisson to All Saints Anglican Church for the funeral service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be held September 16, 2019 in the West Point Cemetery, West Point, NY, with full military honors.



The family would like to thank the staff at Benton House of Aiken and Right at Home of the CSRA for their wonderful care and attention to Jack.



In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Jack's , the Cal Farleys Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101 (



Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc., 924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC





