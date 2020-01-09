Jack Rudolph Baker, 73, died of melanoma at the home of his sister on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born on April 18, 1946 in Durham, NC, son of the late Rudolph Jackson and Edna Carpenter Baker.
Jack graduated from Durham High School in 1964 and UNC in 1967. He then received a MS in Chemical Engineering, which was his lifelong profession. The Lord, family, travel, hiking in the woods, and genealogy were his major interests.
He is survived by his sister, Dr. Betty Baker Reiter and her husband, Dr. Harold B. Reiter of Charlotte.
Jack will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Durham with a service at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Service, Charlotte, NC; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 9, 2020