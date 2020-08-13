Jack Soterakis, born October 11, 1932 to Salvatore and Eleni Galetti Soterakis, died on August 4, 2020. Survived by wife Sandra Smith Soterakis, brother Kosta Soterakis, children Alexandra Soterakis and Andrew Soterakis and families.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105. Services to be held on September 4, 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.