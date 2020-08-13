1/
Jack Soterakis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Soterakis, born October 11, 1932 to Salvatore and Eleni Galetti Soterakis, died on August 4, 2020. Survived by wife Sandra Smith Soterakis, brother Kosta Soterakis, children Alexandra Soterakis and Andrew Soterakis and families.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC 28105. Services to be held on September 4, 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(980) 209-1061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved