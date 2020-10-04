Jack Umberger died on September 28 in Charlotte N.C. Born John E. Umberger on March 28, 1928 in Cumberland, MD to Ansel Umberger and Nellie Schade, he grew up mainly in Charleston, W.Va., attended West Virginia University and Morris Harvey College, and served in the U.S. Army 1950-52.



In 1951, as Jack would say, his "life was made" when he married Mary Griffith, a partnership that lasted 49 years until her death. His work with McJunkin Corporation from 1952 to 1977 started in the warehouse, moved into management, and took them to Ohio, NJ, and Charlotte, where he formed Umberger Associates (1977-1995).



Family was always his anchor, and at Sardis Prebyterian Church he found another family that led him into 50 years of service as Elder, Stephen Minister, and countless committees. All the way to his last day, he kept his sly sense of humor, curiosity, and gratitude for his life and the people in it.



He is survived by his son, Steve Umberger, his granddaughter Maggie Umberger, his sister Nancy Mahan, and many nieces, nephews and relatives of Nancy and two late siblings, Robert Umberger and Ann Reynolds.



There will be a virtual service from the church on October 25 at 2 PM. For more information please email maggie@maggieumberger.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Rd., Charlotte NC, 28211.



