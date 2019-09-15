Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Winthrop Bailey. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 200 West Trade Street Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Winthrop Bailey, 90, of Daniel Island, SC, former longtime resident of Charlotte, NC, and husband of Charlotte Virginia Arant Bailey died Thursday, September 12, 2019. His memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant, SC.



Born December 15, 1928 in Woodleaf, NC, Jack was one of four children of late Hugh Marcellus Bailey and the late Charlotte Fraley Culbertson Bailey. He graduated from Woodleaf High School and started college at the age of 16. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Maryville College, Maryville, TN. He worked at Presbyterian Hospital for 39 years and retired as a purchasing agent. Jack was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, organizing sightseeing trips for the senior group and volunteering in the church pantry, "Loaves and Fishes". He was an avid gardener and his favorites were azaleas and day lilies. Jack enjoyed traveling and working crossword puzzles.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; daughter, Caroline Bailey of Breckenridge, CO; three sons, Hugh Bailey of Seattle, WA, Stewart Bailey of Daniel Island, SC, John Bailey (Staci) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Max, Abby, Lucy, and Ruby. He was preceded in death by brother, Douglas Bailey, and two sisters, Dr. Hilda Bailey and Donnell Gowey.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the television ministry at First Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC.



