Jack Winthrop Bailey, 90, of Daniel Island, SC, former longtime resident of Charlotte, NC, and husband of Charlotte Virginia Arant Bailey died Thursday, September 12, 2019. His memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant, SC
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019