Jack Winthrop Bailey (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
200 West Trade Street
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Jack Winthrop Bailey, 90, of Daniel Island, SC, former longtime resident of Charlotte, NC, and husband of Charlotte Virginia Arant Bailey died Thursday, September 12, 2019. His memorial service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, in First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC, 28202 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant, SC

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 18, 2019
