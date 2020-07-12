1/1
Jackie Dean Guest Jr.
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Jackie Dean Guest, Jr., 61, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 9th, 2020. He was born in Anderson Co., South Carolina, and he lived and raised his children in Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife Amelia, whom he had been married to for 18 years, his sons, Jack (wife Stephanie) and Joseph Guest, his stepdaughters, Marlee and Kaleigh Overcash, as well as his parents, Ruth and Jackie Guest, Sr., his two sisters, Jayda Griffiths (husband Rick) and Jill Guest, his nephews Tyler and Carson Griffiths, and his grandsons Aidan, Asher, and Owen.

The celebration of his life will be held at McEwen-Pineville Chapel on Monday, July 13th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. A short service will be held afterward.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
