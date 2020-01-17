Jackie "Jack" Wilde Catt, 60, passed away suddenly at home, Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Born in Key West, FL on January 16, 1959, he was the son of the late Jack Lee Catt and Alma Jean Rummans Catt.
Jack was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, NE, served in the Air Force and spent much of career in sales.
Survivors include his wife, Jenelia "Jeanie" Gilbert Catt; 2 siblings, Paula Catt and Ron Catt; a nephew, Doug Catt and niece, Jackie Catt; an aunt, Laura Rummans Kirkpatrick and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the , the or any Veterans Services Charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 17, 2020