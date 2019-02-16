Jacob C. Hendrix, 94, passed away on February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Jacob and Carrie Hansel Hendrix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Burnette Hendrix; his daughter, Wanda Hendrix; his granddaughter, Christy Cook; three sisters; and one brother. Mr. Hendrix was a lifetime member of Thrift Baptist Church, Charlotte. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, where he served as a medic in the Pacific theater. He worked for Ramsey Products where he had retired after 29 years of service. Mr. Hendrix is survived by his daughter, Sandy Drumm and her husband, Jerry; his grandchildren, Barry Cook and his wife, Lane, Rob Bynum, and David Heriot and his wife, Jennifer; one sister; one brother; six great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hendrix will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with Rev. Ray Pannell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
