Jacob O'Keefe, 22, of Charlotte passed away suddenly on September 5.

He was born on July 23, 1997 in Charlotte, son of Melanie Foust & Michael O'Keefe. He is survived by his parents, 2 brothers, Alex & Chance, his grandparents, Harvey & Janice Rosen, 3 sets of aunts and uncles, Cheryl Williams, Heather Sutphin & husband Keith, Jason Rosen & Kelly Rosen, as well as many cousins & friends.

He attended South Meck high school. He loved his friends & family deeply, along with nature, skating, & animals.

Memorial will be held on Oct 5, 6pm at St. John's Baptist, Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NAMI.

