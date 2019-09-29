Jacob O'Keefe, 22, of Charlotte passed away suddenly on September 5.
He was born on July 23, 1997 in Charlotte, son of Melanie Foust & Michael O'Keefe. He is survived by his parents, 2 brothers, Alex & Chance, his grandparents, Harvey & Janice Rosen, 3 sets of aunts and uncles, Cheryl Williams, Heather Sutphin & husband Keith, Jason Rosen & Kelly Rosen, as well as many cousins & friends.
He attended South Meck high school. He loved his friends & family deeply, along with nature, skating, & animals.
Memorial will be held on Oct 5, 6pm at St. John's Baptist, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NAMI.
Condolences may be made www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019