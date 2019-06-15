Jacob Wayne Chase (1995 - 2019)
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
28092
(704)-735-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:45 AM - 1:45 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Jacob Wayne Chase, age 24, of Union Church Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jacob was born June 11, 1995, in Gaston County, to Robert Jason Chase and Machell Shuler Chase. He worked as a mechanic.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Machell Chase of Lincolnton; his twin brother, Daniel Chase of Lincolnton; his uncle, Frank Humphreys, and aunt Audrey, of Fort Payne, Alabama; and aunt Sandy Odell, and uncle Frankie, of Mt. Holly.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Chase family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 15, 2019
