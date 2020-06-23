Jacobyna Michell "Coby" Beebe
1974 - 2020
Jacobyna "Coby" Michelle Beebe, age 46, of 2342 Sweet Pea Lane, Lincolnton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at West Mecklenburg Baptist Church, 9917 Old Dowd Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28214. Coby was born on May 2, 1974. She served as the office manager for Beebe's Quality Contracting, Inc. She was a beautiful woman who was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Joe Grant of the home; four sons, Justin Bailey Beebe of Lincolnton, Jarret Cole Grant of Lincolnton, Jacob Tyler Grant of Lincolnton and Joseph J. Grant, Jr. of Lincolnton; her parents, William Joseph Beebe, Sr. of Rocklin, CA and Jacobyna "Byna" Adams Beebe of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, William Joseph "Joe" Beebe, Jr. of Charlotte; one sister, Brandie Beebe of Wendell, N.C.; one grandson, Colson Bailey Beebe who was his Nana's world; her mother-in-law, Rita Lancaster of Lincolnton; her father-in-law, Rodney Grant, Sr. of Charleston, S.C. and a loving extended family. Floral arrangements may be delivered to Warlick Funeral Home by 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020. A fund is being set up to help the family and her children. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Beebe family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
