Jacqueline Abernethy, age 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bryson and Elizabeth Ackerman. Jacqueline was predeceased by her husband Walter C. Abernethy Sr. of 47 years. She was a resident of the Oakdale Community since 1960. She graduated from Central High and Queens Business College. During her business career, she held positions at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, McKesson Chemical Company, Ciba Geigy Corporation and Radiator Specialty, Inc. She was a devoted and life long member of Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.



Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Sandra Strickhouser and husband Danny of Houston, TX and son, Walter C. Abernethy Jr. and wife Gwen of Charlotte, NC. Her grandson, Lee Strickhouser, wife Amy and children, Luke, Drew and William of Houston, TX, grandson, Bryce Abernethy, wife Angela and children, Adalyn, Coltin and Morgan of Raleigh, NC, grandson, Kevin Strickhouser, wife Andrea and children, Alli and Lexie of Newport News, VA, granddaughter, Erin Strickhouser and great granddaughter, Grace Strickhouser of Houston, TX, granddaughter, Anna Abernethy of Charlotte, NC, and granddaughter, Lauren Flythe and husband Bill of Wilmington, NC.



The family extends a special thank you to Jaqueline's many devoted friends at Caldwell Presbyterian Church for their continued support and prayers, to the nursing staff of Huntersville Oaks, and the Hospice staff of Cabarrus County and Kannapolis for their exceptional care during her final months.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9th, at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 1609 East Fifth Street, Charlotte, NC at 11:00 a.m. A reception for family and friends will follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Presbyterian Church.



