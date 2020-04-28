Jacqueline Whitley Anderson, 67, of Concord, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Atrium Northeast Medical Center. Jackie was born in Charlotte on April 11, 1953 to the late Jack and Rhodema (Helms) Whitley. Prior to retiring,
Jackie worked for Eckerd Pharmacy as a stock puller. Besides her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband James, brother, Jerry Whitley, sisters, Georgina Thompson, and Lunet Moses.
Survivors include her children Catherine Graves, Jerry Anderson, Michael Ray Anderson ; two sisters, Nora Gamble, Katherine Klouse and 8 grandchildren
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29th from 1-3 PM at Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Charlotte. Burial will be private Online condolences can be given at www.carolinafuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2020