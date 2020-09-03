1/1
Jacqueline D. Rozzelle
1933 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Dunn Rozzelle, 86, of Denver, NC, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a brief bout with cancer.

Mrs. Rozzelle was born to Sloan and Estelle Dunn on October 1, 1933, in Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Dr. Richard Franklin (Frank) Rozzelle III and their faithful dog Beegee. Mrs. Rozzelle is survived by her sons Richard F. Rozzelle IV (wife Phyllis) of Charlotte, and Rusty Rozzelle (fiancÃ©e Jane Griffith) of Mount Holly and her daughter Robbin Whitley (husband Charles) of Stanley. She was affectionately known as "Mama Jackie" by her grandchildren Richard (Ritchie) Franklin Rozzelle V (wife Jennifer), April Rozzelle-Woolford (husband Dustin), Alexandra Franklyn Whitley and Parker Russell Whitley. Her three great grandchildren, Noah and Amelia Woolford and Maslow Rozzelle, called her "G-G Mom". Also surviving is her brother, Sam Dunn, of Charlotte; she was preceded in death by her sister Linda Wilson. Mrs. Rozzelle's extended family includes many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Rozzelle graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, NC. She worked as a doctor's assistant and later as a school administrative assistant for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Mrs. Rozzelle's life centered around her love and devotion to our Lord Jesus, His Church and her family. She attended Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 50 years serving for a time as an elder. She transferred her membership to Unity Presbyterian upon moving to Denver, NC in 2000. She deeply loved her church family, pastors and leaders. She raised her three children in a Christian home with an eye to discipline that usually never went beyond her favorite saying, "I'll spank your bottom."

Mrs. Rozzelle loved her family and always enjoyed their visits to her Lake Norman home. She loved to read and knit. She liked road tripping across America when she was younger and enjoyed trips with her travel trailer club. Painting sceneries and putting together puzzles were also some of her favorite pastimes.

A private memorial service for Mrs. Rozzelle will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC and may be viewed live from their website (http://www.unitypres.org/ ). The service will be officiated by Pastor David Bonnema of Unity Presbyterian Church. A private interment will be at Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Rozzelle to either Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC, or to Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC, for their Mission Fund. Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
